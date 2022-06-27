The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has expressed concern over the increasing intrigue and conspiracy among leaders which he said has led to the suffering of the common people in the country.

Nakibinge made the remarks while speaking at the celebrations to mark 127 years since the late Prince Nuhu Mbogo returned from exile in Zanzibar.

Nakibinge urged leaders from all levels across the country to emulate Prince Nuhu Mbogo and do things which can improve the welfare of the people.

“This is issue of moving from one camp to another is not good. Whenever you see someone doing so, you can easily understand that he or she is not for the religion but self-interest. But Allah is the provider. Whenever you are, Allah will provide for you. Please stop conspiring against your religion,” he said.

Nakibinge said that there are some leaders who think that they will become rich by conspiring against their religion, something he said must stop because God is the sole provider of everything in this world and everyone will get his or her share.

He urged the leaders to focus on the issues that are constructive to the people of Uganda, adding that the most important is discipline, politeness and being humble.

“Let’s always speak the truth both in public and in secret. Let’s maintain the good image of this religion and that is the only way we can protect this religion and protect its glory hence peace and prosperity in our motherland Uganda, “he noted.

Mbogo, a brother to Kabaka Muteesa I, was in 1893 exiled to Zanzibar by British imperialists as they sought to stump out Islam in Buganda.

Being the first religion to come to Buganda and in effect to Uganda, Islam had established influence in the kingdom’s affairs that Kabaka Muteesa I declared it the state religion to the annoyance of some traditionalists.

Islam arrived in Buganda in the early 1840s during the reign of Kabaka Ssuuna II, and, until the 1870s when the Christian missionaries started arriving in Buganda, Islam enjoyed an unrivalled position in the kingdom.

The 1880s put Buganda in a state of war that saw Muslims pushed out of the king’s court and many took refuge in Ankole and Kijungute in Bunyoro.

From Kijungute, they plotted a counter offensive but their commander, Kabaka Nuhu Kalema, Mbogo’s elder brother, died of smallpox which required the Muslim force to re-strategise.

Mbogo became their leader and was tricked by Capt. Fredrick Lugard, the head of the Imperial British East African Company, to return to the capital. Lugard arrested Mbogo and exiled him to Zanzibar which, according to Islamic scholars, came as a blessing in disguise.