After years of anticipation, songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has revealed she will finally stage a concert this year, dubbed “Juliana Live at Serena”.

In a social media post, Juliana shared a poster featuring concert dates, ticket prices and event venue.

According to the poster, the event will be taking place on August 19, at Serena Hotel Kampala.

Tickets will go for Shs150,000 while a table goes for Shs3 million.

The mother of one is expected to thrill her fans with some of her biggest songs that include; Nabikoowa, Zaabu, Kalibatanya and Sanyu Lyange.

Juliana who stayed relevant in the music scene for many years had given music a sort of break to focus on motherhood.

Last year, the songstress revealed that motherhood had inspired her to want to return to the studio and make music again.

“There’s new music that will come at some point of of course,” she said.