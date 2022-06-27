The Kickboxing champion of East and Central Africa Golola Moses of Uganda is set to hang up his gloves after a fantastic kickboxing career.

Golola made the announcement over the weekend at his home in Kawempe that he’ll throw his last kicks and punches come late this year against South Sudan’s finest James Majok in a match dubbed “The Margarita fight”.

The pair’s last meeting ended in frustration for Golola in a non-title fight that was held in Juba.

He now promises to go to retirement with a win on his name over Majok when they square out on 9th – December in a yet to be communicated venue here in Uganda.

Golola who had planned for his retirement fight last year had to reschedule to this year citing inconveniences of Covid-19 and restricted movement.

“I was set to have my retirement fight last year but Lockdown was still on yet I wanted my huge fan base to watch me discipline Majok.”

The motor-mouthed, who became a household name will leave a mark on Uganda’s kickboxing scene and he’s name will go down in the books of history for popularizing the sport.

Before the D-Day, Golola has lined up activations which among others include; Regional kick boxing knock out tournaments dubbed “Unaweza” (Yes We Can) under Golola Talent Academy and the winners will be curtain raisers for his retirement fight.

Plans for retirement

The kickboxer said, “I want to put focus on developing young talent. You’ve realized that if I am not fighting, there is no kickboxing so i want to retire so as to give way for others. Golola talent academy should be able to produce the next Gololas on the kickboxing scene. I will feel more proud if the game of kickboxing lifts more youth from abject poverty and drugs.”

“The other thing I want to focus on is to promote my country in terms of tourism. I’m happy to note that people travel from far to come and climb the Rwenzori Mountains, how about if all Ugandans get involved in traveling and exploring their country, I want to lead that campaign,” he elaborated on his plans.