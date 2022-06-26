Sony Music artist Vinka on Friday released her monster track titled One Bite.

The addictive and upbeat “One Bite” was produced by TON and mastered by Swangz Avenues producer Steve Keys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song immediately featured on Apple New Music Daily playlist earmarked as a potential continental banger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The colorful and well scripted video was shot by Aaronaire on Set in the suburbs of Kampala

The melodious “One Bite” track is a song looking at a man who isn’t taking enough time to notice of his woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listening to the beats and sounds of the song backed up by the lyrics, the guarantee the ladies will know the lyrics to this one word for word in so short of a time.

After coming back from a year’s music break , Vinka has continued from where she stopped by claiming her presence in the music industry with a release steer every three months.

In the latest video, Vinka and her vixens make good moves and dances in a bid to entertain their fans.

Vinka is a fashionista in almost every perspective and in this particular video and project, she span in all the attires .

With just a few hours after release, the song is already receiving airplay and replays on different streams.

https://sonymusicafrica.lnk.to/VOB