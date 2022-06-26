President Yoweri Museveni has advised the people of Kabale district to refrain from smuggling goods into Rwanda and instead transact goods in formal business.

“Greetings to you, people of Kabale! Do you still smuggle goods into Rwanda and sell them on the black market? If not, I thank you Bakiga for stopping the vice of smuggling. The border is now officially open. Engage yourselves in formal business for those who are in the commercial sector. The construction of the border post premises is ongoing to meet the required standards together with the road itself,” the President said, adding that what is most important is to focus on poverty eradication in homes.

The President made the remarks while addressing the people of Kabale today at the border town of Katuna and Kabale municipality on arrival from the Rwandan capital, Kigali, where he had gone to join other Heads-of- State that had convened to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He travelled to and from Rwanda by road.

At the Katuna border post, the President was received by the Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Byamukama Fred, the Minister of State for Industry and area MP, Hon. David Bahati; the UPDF 2nd Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Francis Takirwa, Kabale district, RDC Nyakahuma Godfrey, the Kabale LC 5 Chairman, Mr Nshangabasheija Nelson; UNRA contractors and border post officials among others.

H.E Museveni urged the people to put into practice the objectives of the Parish Development Model (PDM) as the Government has outlined to eradicate poverty in their individual homes.

“The scheme will benefit people who are on small landholding.”

The President also told them that respective area MPs in the country will sensitise their people on how the fund will be accessed in their constituencies.

“The other source of funds for your local communities is the Emyooga funds. This also supports people on small landholdings,” he said.

He also thanked the people of Kabale for exhibiting overwhelming political support for the NRM party.