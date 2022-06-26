Airtel Uganda, has pledged more financial support to the Buganda Kingdom organised Masaza Cup football tournament.

On Saturday, this year’s annual football tournament that started in 2004 and is competed for by the 18 counties in Buganda kicked off.

In this year’s opening game, Buddu was held to a goalless draw by Mawogola.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said the telecom company will continue financing the tournament in its efforts to promote and develop talent.

“Masaza Cup is among the key social events organized by Buganda Kingdom, which ranks highly on Airtel Uganda’s calendar, and it is always a pleasure to join the Kingdom in the tournament preparations,

and we pledge our continuous support,” Murali said.

“It is without a doubt that the tournament has grown over the years due to consistency and the sound administrative structures that have been put in place to ensure that talent is groomed as well as social-entertainment is extended to the communities where the tournament is held.”

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said such tournaments help in identifying talent not only in Buganda but also all over the country but noted it requires huge sums of money in form of investment.

“Organizing a tournament like Masaza Cup requires a lot of financing for the tournament to be executed as planned, and therefore, we acknowledge the support from our key partners like Airtel Uganda, among others who have supported Masaza Cup, among other activities organized by the kingdom,”Mayiga said.

“The tournament has over the years nurtured talent, provided a source of income for the youth who are actively involved, and contributed to the kingdom’s and country’s socio-economic growth.”

The tournament will be held over a period of three months until September.