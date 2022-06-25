The First Lady Janet Museveni has expressed gratitude to her family and the public for sending her love and birthday greetings as she marked another year on Friday.

Born on June 24, 1948, Janet who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, clocked 74 years on Friday.

In a social media post, Janet said she was amazed and surprised to receive ‘overwhelming’ messages of love and kindness on her birthday.

“I cried so many tears of joy, laughed, and was simply amazed at how, in a world that has become so insensitive and harsh, there can be so many with so much goodness and love. You guys, please know you truly made my day yesterday.” the First lady said.

She thanked God for using all the well wishers to inspire her and confirm to her, in no uncertain terms, that life is still worth living and that there’s hope yet for humanity.

“May our God continue to bless you and use you for His glory! Do have a lovely day today and just know that I loooove you sooo much. And I know the God I love and serve will bless you all for me today and always.” she said.

Among the people that lined up to send well wishes to her was her husband, president Museveni, who in his message, thanked her for the love and commitment to God.

“Thank you Janet, for your love and commitment to God, our family and the people of Uganda. May He grant you many more years of health.” Museveni posted on Friday.

Janet has been the First Lady since 1986 when National Resistance Army took power. The presidential couple are blessed with four children; Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Natasha Karugire, Patience Rwabwogo and Diana Kamuntu.