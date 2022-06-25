Guinness Uganda is officially opening its doors to the Guinness Bright House; an immersive experience that will act as a platform to empower and inspire the country’s creatives to illuminate the world with the brightest versions of themselves, come July 9th, 2022.

Ahead of the experience, the brand has kicked off with a series of activities that will see consumers treated to mock up installations of what to expect at the Bright House in the spaces of fashion, art, music and football.

The activations kicked off earlier today with a fashion installation at the Acacia Mall in Kisementi. Guinness’ iconic harp emblazoned with African print designs was a sight to behold. The installation included interactions with Uganda’s hot-right-now fashionista, Denim Cartel, whose pop-up exhibition gave a hint of what people will experience at the Bright House.

Speaking about the event, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Prudence Vera Mutembei explained that the Bright House is the brand’s opportunity to not only cheerlead Uganda’s creatives but also provide a space where many can collaborate, interact and flourish.

“The Guinness Bright House is an opportunity for us as Guinness to champion this creative movement and be cheerleaders of this new generation of creatives that have against all odds taken up and occupied these spaces successfully. A fusion of creativity and socialising, the Bright House will be a hub for people to connect and inspire each other over a Guinness,” Mutembei said.

Mutembei asked those interested in being part of the Bright House experience to look out for the mock up installations to stand a chance to win invites. This will be followed by the music, Art and football installations respectively.