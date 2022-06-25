Men with the most beautiful women cheat with not so good looking women. People always say that if one is to cheat, they should cheat with a person their partners will see and nod in agreement, which is often wrong.

It still bothers women why men go for maids. It also beats the understanding of men why a woman will go for a boda man or a security guard when they have a Prince for a husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forget about wives leaving all the housework to the maids. Forget that some wives are so irresponsible that they allow their house helps to lay the marital beds. Those low-class ugly looking women offer some of the best raw sex.

ADVERTISEMENT

These women know how low down the chain they are, where they belong, and how beautiful the madam is. They offer one thing these women have refused to learn; amazing sex.

They will moan for your man in a language they both understand. They are willing to do anything to have the man you don’t seem to care about.

ADVERTISEMENT

That boda guy has noticed how this woman takes care of everything even though she is married to the handsome hard-working man. He knows part of her life needs more light and that part between her legs. That’s where they come in.

It takes a very patient low-class human to want to bang a woman over and above their class, but like any person on a mission, they wait for that very bad day, and they make their move. Once your woman has tasted that ‘dirty’ machine gun, stopping them will be very hard.

Some women have even left that tall, dark, handsome man for the young ‘dirty’ man who seems to know where all the corners of her choochkie are. This young man will make your woman moan in ways she never thought possible.

So as you busy away and feel like all this woman needs is a new Range Rover and a neat 8-bedroom house, know that the day that ‘cutex’ man touches her clit, she will hand over the keys to the one mansion you have ignored.

The day that house help serves him leg during his work leave, on a rainy morning, you may never stop him from trying with every house help you get after that.

Bottom line, no matter how beautiful you are, you must make sure that you deliver in the sheets. Being pretty is simply a bonus. Good sex is the goal.

Every man compares their experience outside with their main with either what they have had before or what they are having. Make sure that you win every time.

And to the men, the money is good. But you must make her happy in the sheets. Women need sex just like men do. Deliver both the money and the good sex, and we will use your marriage as an example of what a good life looks like.

Till next time, deliver in the sheets no matter how pretty you are.