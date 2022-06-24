SC Villa has confirmed the departure of head coach, Petros Koukouras.

The announcement was made on Thursday in a statement by the club’s president, Omar Ahmed.

It read, “Sports Club Villa has today amicably parted ways with its head coach, Petros Koukouras.”

“Petros leaves with our sincerest appreciation for steering the club through a very tough season and the club wishes him very well in his next endeavours.” Ahmed said in a statement.

The record champions of the Uganda Premier League further confirmed that in the meantime, Jackson Magera who has been Koukouras’s assistant will take charge as head coach, in an interim role.

Whereas the club did not clearly state the reasons for parting ways with the Greek tactician, it is highly believed that his bosses were not satisfied with his last season’s performances.

Last season, the Jogoos finished 12th in the league with 33 points, just five above the relegation zone.

The UEFA A licensed coach joined the club in September 2021 on a three-year deal, succeeding Edward Kaziba who had served at the club for two seasons.