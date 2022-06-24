Police have announced that two people have been killed and 24 others arrested in a sting operation targeting people suspected to be funding Allied Democratic Forces terrorist group.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the Directorate of Crime Intelligence carried out operations throughout this month targeting a criminal network allegedly involved in financing ADF activities in DRC and Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among those arrested are Kyeyune Isma alias Ismail alias Beckam alias Buguman alias Musilamu alias Mohammad a 30 year old, boda-boda rider and a resident of Bulaga- Nakabugo and Kinamundu villages in Wakiso District, who was recruited in the ADF ranks in 2021, by Adam Matovu alias Manhajji alias Musa Muko from Kalerwe. The task team also arrested Musa Mubiru alias Musilamu alias Professor alias Sheikh alias Nathan; Kiiza Patrick alias Pato; Kinene Hamis alias Mis and Wadimba Jackson alias Sejusa. Together with others, they paid allegiance to the ADF and admitted to conspiring with others, to stage robberies of aggravated nature,” Enanga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ The proceeds were being used to finance ADF activities including recruitment of future terrorist fighters and also cover welfare costs of families of ADF fighters. The two suspects were trained in combat and martial art skills from Kawempe- Ttula, together with Ajode, Musa Kabanda alias Musomesa and Mwebe, who were arrested recently from the ADF hub in Luwero.”

Police said during the operations described as disruptive in nature,two notorious gang leaders, were fatally wounded during arrest and the other during a foiled robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the two has been identified as Farouk Tomusange also known as Otto alias Juma Otti alias Ssebaduka Ramadhan alias Abdulaziz Nsubuga whose gang participated in the robbery of shs300 million from Mohammad Ahmed, a Somali businessman at Equatorial Hotel in 2020 as well as the robbery of Buganda road magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu last year.

He is also said to have robbed shs400 million Lee Yin Tang, a Chinese Businessman along Nkurumah road, robbed JUWAN LAL, an Indian businessman along Mawanda road and 100.000 Euros from Kushamohan Konnakutty, an Indian businessman at the Jinja Road Traffic junction, among others.

Enanga said Tomusange was shot dead earlier this month at Kyeyagalire zone, Makindye, during a violent counter operation.

“The second gang leader, identified as Mugalu Ibra alias Nakwero, was shot dead during a foiled robbery at Old Kampala in Mengo. The former convict was involved in the robbery of shs 150 million and two mobile phones from Gitawu Abdallah, a Kenyan businessman along Apollo Kaggwa road; robbed USD 4500 and shs20m, from KE QIU FANG MA LEE, a Chinese businessman; also robbed three separate South Sudanese business persons at Kawaala (USD 80.000); Bakuli Mengo (USD 30.000); Kasubi – Namungoona (USD 10.000).”

“The criminal gang network conducted effective surveillance against foreign businessmen transporting cash, whom they attacked at suitable get-away points. They further utilized various methods of secret communication to conceal their criminal activities. Several exhibits of motorcycles, mobile phones and documents were recovered.”

The police noted that their counter-terror operations are still ongoing.

“ We further thank our dedicated Crime Intelligence teams for disrupting the flow of terrorist funding, both indigenous and from external sources, which has been very critical in curtailing ADF terror activities in Uganda, since May 2021, when our disruptive operations began.”