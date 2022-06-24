Kampala Metropolitan Police has Friday said that it has made a major breakthrough into the disapperance of Twinomujuni Prossy who went missing last year.

“The territorial police at Entebbe has arrested, Nkurunzinza Laurent alias Mulaalo 38, a casual labourer and resident of Bukola village, Nkumba Parish in Katabi Town Council Wakiso District,” said Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson.

He said that the suspect was arrested following the disapperance of Twinomujuni Prossy, 28, a resident of Kawafu cell, Nkumba Parish Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

The disappearance was registered by Twinomujuni’s husband on 7th December 2021.

Owoyesigire revealed that after interrogation, the suspect told detectives where the body of the deceased was.

It is said that on Thursday, June 23, he led the flying squad unit operatives and detectives to his work place in Bukolwa village, Nkumba Parish, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District where the body was buried.

“The suspect had buried the victim in the piggery farm. The decomposing body of Twinomujuni Prossy (now deceased) was found buried in a white polythene bag,” said Owoyesigyire.

He also led the police to the farm house, where a hammer suspected to have been used in the murder was recovered.

A hoe, which was used to dig the grave, was also recovered and it has been exhibited.

The body of the deceased was taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem.

The suspect has been detained at Nateete Police Station as investigations continue.

Meanwhile police said that the motive of the murder will be communicated in due course.