Members of Parliament (MPs) have warned the Ministry of Public Service against terminating contracts of arts teachers over absconding from work.

They said the ministry should instead make mutual commitments with the aggrieved teachers, and meet their demands.

In a press conference held at Parliament on Thursday, Francis Mwijukye who is the MP for Buhweju County said that the threats are misplaced because the teachers have a right to strike peacefully.

“Government should make mutual commitments with the teachers, under normal circumstances, the PS of the Public Service should be against discrimination, she has failed on her duty, and now she is attacking the victims, who are the teachers,” Mwijukye said.

Mwijukye said that by forcing teachers back to class, they might become like a donkey, which can be forced to the well, but could not be forced to drink water.

“If you force teachers to class, they might go to class and decide not to teach. If they decide not to teach, who is losing? It is us… therefore we will not accept to lose,” Mwijukye argued.

The MPs assured the striking art teachers that they are on their side, and asserted that they will help them demand for their rights.

Government on Wednesday this week had a statement demanding that striking teachers either return to work or resign.

In a letter to the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) General Secretary, the Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Birakwate said that whereas government is committed to ensuring salary enhancement for all teachers, irrespective of the disciplines, this could not be met currently because of the scarce resources.

“The current enhancement for science teachers was informed by the available resources, the number of teachers involved and the impact that can be made by the scientists to the development of the country. We have no doubt that you agree that we need an educated workforce in all aspects of life but more in sciences. This in our view will attract and retain the crucial skill that is needed at this time,”Birakwate said.

She insisted that the government can at this time only meet the increased salary demands for science teachers as their arts colleagues wait a little longer.

UNATU has, however, maintained that the teachers will not return to work until the government meets their demands.