Following the success of her election petition appeal, former NBS Television journalist Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa has said that now is the time for her to settle and serve the electorate.

The Court of Appeal on Friday declared Bagala as the duly elected Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Mityana District, overturning the High Court decision that had nullified her win over bribery.

Speaking to journalists outside court, the now duly elected Mityana Woman MP said that the road to justice has been cumbersome, but now is the time for her to focus.

“I have been telling you we won this election, and after winning the election, someone petitioned and said we come to court, we came and I have again defeated that person,” Bagala said.

The former journalist and news anchor said that she is sure that the person who petitioned court is now very calm and knows that she was defeated.

“It is now time to serve the people of Mityana, I am very happy,” Bagala added.

Bagala thanked her party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), her lawyers and the people who stood with her during the trial.

Bagala’s election victory was challenged by the now Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba.

The High Court in Mubende last year ruled that there was voter bribery and multiple voting during the January 14 polls in Mityana that was committed by Bagala or her agents and consequently the non-compliance with the electoral laws saw the presiding judge order for a fresh election, throwing Bagala out of parliament.

Bagala challenged the same in the Court of Appeal which on Friday morning made a judgement.

In the judgment, a panel of three justices including Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Stephen Musota and Christopher Gashirabake reasoned with Bagala and Electoral Commission’s lawyers that the lower court was wrong to throw her out and order a fresh election.