In a pursuit to mentor the next breed of journalists, media personality Douglas Lwanga is using his latest innovation, the Purple Skills Klinic Foundation, to bridge the gap between media students and those practicing their careers.

On Saturday, June 18, the skills Klinic foundation organized a Media Master class under the theme “New challenges, new opportunities, mentoring the next breed of media personalities.”

The students had a chance to learn a few things from the crème de la crème of the media industry that including Faridah Nakazibwe, news anchor and talk show host NTVUganda, Dr. Innocent Nahabwe media owner Galaxy FM, Canary Mugume news anchor NBS Television, Andrew Kyamagero news anchor NTV Uganda, Annatalia Ozze showHost at NBS Television and Sanyuka TV, and Josephat Seguya reporter Vision Group.

The master class also had life coach sessions by Ruth Namutebi and financial literacy coach Frank Kizito CGMA.

Nakazibwe encouraged the students to strive for perfection because Journalism is only rewarding if one is good at it.

“Journalism is not a career you will make a lot of money from but it can be a great platform you use to make a lot of money if you do a good job,” she said.

While NBS’s Canary Mugume re-echoed Faridah’s words.

“There’s no space for you in media houses, unless you are skilled,” he said.

The proprietor of Galaxy FM Dr. Innocent Nahabwe advised the learners to always yearn for knowledge.

“Learning doesn’t stop, keep searching for new information, but most importantly follow your purpose every day,” he said.

While Annatalia Ozze reminded the media students of how they need to be competitive to earn a place in the media space.

“Whatever you pursue make sure you have a skill with you. There are no jobs for all of you (Media Students). I am also not going anywhere I am still in media,” she said.

On the other hand, NTV’s Andrew Kyamagero emphasized the need for the students to save.

“Journalism career doesn’t have much money. The little you make out of it should be saved or invested. You need to have money management skills,” he said.

Bukedde’s Sseguya Josephat re-echoed the need to acquire skills.

“I do gossip shows as a by the way. I am a professional print journalist. Be who you are without trying to imitate anybody,” he said.

From the moderator, Bryan Mckenzie to the speakers, the master class that attracted students from various learning institutions such as Makerere University, Kampala International University, Ndejje University, Islamic University, UMCAT, YMCA, and Kyambogo University was a life-challenging session.

The CEO of Skills Klinic, Douglas Lwanga appreciated the speakers for volunteering to speak to the media students and encouraged the students to learn media skills such as video editing, graphics, and camera operations on top of their studies.

The Purple Skills Klinic Foundation is a registered NGO headquartered in Kamwokya co-founded by Uganda’s media personality Douglas Lwanga and licensed by the NGO Bureau in Uganda.

The Skills Klinic presents an opportunity for tackling youth unemployment focusing on giving youth skills training interventions, Skills apprenticeship/ internships, Mentorship, and psychosocial support.