Senegalese-born TikTok star Khaby Lame is now the biggest TikToker in the world.

The 22-year-old did it without saying a word, surpassing US TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio.

Lame currently has 142.8 million followers on the app, compared to D’Amelio’s 142.3 million.

In November 2020, D’Amelio became the first TikTok user to cross the 100 million subscriber mark.

Lame started his TikTok account in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic after he lost his job working at a factory in Italy.

On his account he posts funny videos where he points out how some people over-complicate things for no reason.

Source: BBC