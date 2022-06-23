The territorial police of Fort Portal North Division are investigating a case of aggravated robbery at Bukuku which occurred Tuesday, June 21 at around 11:30pm.

This incident was reported by Salome Kamakumya, the manager of KTDS petrol station located at Karago cell, Karago ward North Division in Fort portal tourism City.

A cashier at the Karago trading centre KTDS petrol station was balancing the daily sales when she was attacked by three unknown people. The gang was armed with an AK 47 rifle.

She was held at gun point while they robbed the petrol station of cash amounting to shillings two million.

Police said that detectives led by OC station, OC CID visited the scene and interviewed key eyewitnesses, including a lorry driver that saw the robbers entering the room, while inside his vehicle.

“So far, no arrest has been made but inquiries have commenced,” Police spokesperson Rwenzori West region Twesige Vicent said.