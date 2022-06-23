Ugandan innovator and entrepreneur Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa has been voted as Africa’s representative on the Commonwealth Youth Council Executive Committee.

“We are delighted to share the news that Uganda has taken the position of Africa Region Representative on the Commonwealth Youth Council. We congratulate Shamim Nabuuma who will be stepping into this role to represent African Youth.” the National Youth Council said on Thursday.

Nabuuma will be in charge of inclusive consultation, projects and events to bring forward ideas and concerns of African young people to shape youth development policies and frameworks.

Speaking after her swearing-in this week, Nabuuma accepted her appointment and promised to bridge the gap between African young entrepreneurs and investors willing to invest in Africa.

“I grew up in Africa, schooled in Africa, and started my business in Africa before I scaled to the rest of the world. I, therefore, know each problem every entrepreneur faces in their journey, and it is why I accepted the Commonwealth appointment,” Nabuuma said.

“I am here to look out for ways to help tech entrepreneurs get training, to scale their innovations, and get linked to the investors willing to invest in the African tech ecosystem.” she added.

Nabuuma, 26, is the founder and Executive Director of Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab, a company that offers mobile cancer screening. She boasts a background in the medical field.

She is also the co-founder of Solerchil Technologies, a company which produces solar-powered cold chain technology to help farmers and vendors to safely preserve unsold food.

In April 2020, Nabuuma became the first Ugandan to make it on the cover of Forbes Magazine, for her selection in the magazine’s Africa 30 under 30 list.

In 2021, she was selected by the Bloomberg New Economy as one of the extraordinary individuals forming the inaugural class of catalysts that includes 30 other scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and policymakers.