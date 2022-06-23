President Museveni on Thursday travelled by road as he departed for Rwandan capital, Kigali for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting.

Museveni went through Katuna border point which was until March this year closed due to the frost relations between both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos released by the President Press Unit indicate Museveni being welcomed by staff at the Gatuna border.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Gatuna One Stop Border POST, Museveni was received by the Rwandan Minister for Infrastructure Eng.Erneste Nsabimana, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Mj Gen Robert Rusoke, Governor of Northern Province Danielle Nyararujero, Mayor of Gicumbi Emmanuel Nzabonimpa, Deputy head of Mission Anne Katusiime, Defence Attache at the Uganda High Commission to Rwanda, Maj Gen EmmanuelBurundi Nymunywanisa and Col Deo Rusanganwa, the 501 Brigade Commander.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHOGM was due to be held in 2020 but has been delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Charles is representing the Queen, the head of CHOGM, at the Meeting.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will also hand over the role of chair- in-office of the Commonwealth to the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

The Meeting, which commenced on Monday, June 20, will end on Saturday, June 25.