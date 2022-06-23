President Museveni has left the country to Rwandan capital, Kigali where he is set to attend this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting.

“Heading for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda,”Museveni tweeted on Thursday morning.

The Ugandan president is expected to be received by his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, the host of the meeting.

This is President Museveni’s visit to Rwanda in over five years when the two neighboring countries had a frost relationship which climaxed with the closure of the common borders among them.

However, the relations were eased earlier this year following efforts by the Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that included visits to Rwanda to meet President Kagame on two occasions.

The normalization of the relations between the two countries and heads of state has since seen President Kagame visit Uganda but also hosted at Lt Gen Muhoozi’s birthday party at Entebbe State House where President Museveni was also in attendance in April.

The two heads of state have since then held several tete a tete meetings aimed at further strengthening their relations.

By going to Rwanda for the CHOGM meeting, President Museveni is seen by many as returning the favour after his Rwandan counterpart attending his son’s birthday party in Entebbe in April.

CHOGM 2022

After being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rwanda is finally hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali having kicked off on June 20 and will end on 26.

At least 40 Heads of State and government from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Caribbean and the Pacific are expected to attend the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, President Kagame received UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson for the CHOGM meeting.

The two leaders later held talks on existing partnerships between Rwanda and the UK .