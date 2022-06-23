The beverage heavyweight has over the years championed gaming in Uganda with various gaming events and activations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a decade, Mountain Dew has invested in the Ugandan gaming industry through various gaming campaigns: Xtreme gamers tour (2014- 2015), Xtreme Gamers Challenge (2016-2017) Video Gaming as part of the Dew tours 2018 to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand has rewarded gamers with cash prizes, Video game consoles and Avenues for Business development for those that have Video game Parlors.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the launch of Uganda’s 1st and only 24/7 Sports Channel NBS Sport, Mountain Dew has entered a partnership with Game Plus, a video gaming show hosted by Prominent Uganda E-Athlete and Gamer, Danze Edwin.

Game plus is a show that airs on NBS Sport Saturdays 9 am – 11 am and 10 pm – 12 am.

Game plus showcases video gaming and related virtual E-sports topics.

It will feature competitive gaming, cover gaming events, discuss local and global gaming trends and feature prominent figures in the gaming industry.

Danze has curated the very successful Games and Politics Exhibition that run for 2 months and the Design Hub Kampala. The Exhibition was aimed at showcasing gaming as a media for political and diversity messaging. It was attended by over 1000 people throughout it’s run time.

The buzz and reputation he had created locally got him an opportunity in 2021 to be spotted by Activision, the makers of the game Call of Duty who contracted him to curate the Call of Duty Mobile Gaming tour in Uganda on behalf of their global beverage partner Mountain Dew.