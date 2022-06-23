Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has decided to bury the hatchet and reconcile with Captain Robert Namara, a UPDF officer he last week accused of trying to shoot him.

On Wednesday, the artist through his Facebook page, posted a photo shaking hands with the officer with a caption that stated the two had chosen sanity.

The Gyenvudde singer said that he had decided to forgive Namara because reconciliation is important but also because of Namara’s efforts to reach out after the altercation.

He said he had decided that, “For that matter, I called my lawyer Mr Sempala of KSMO and asked him to withdraw all my cases from all the different courts of law.”

“This gave me peace of heart and it’s from this background that I decided reconciliation with afande Namala is the best course of action. And fortunately he(Namara) even had the same feeling,” Bebe Cool said.

According to preliminary police investigations, the two were on Saturday involved in a scuffle after Namara brushed Bebe Cool’s vehicle while the singer was trying to get parking at Peer lounge bar in Ntinda on Sunday.

It is further indicated that in the process, Namara came out of the vehicle and a disagreement ensued which resulted in him pulling out a gun on the Gagamel boss.

Bebe Cool says that the incident was sort of an accident which could have been avoided should the two have controlled their emotions. He says that they are now at good terms after understanding each other.

“Unfortunately both our jobs require us to be outside in the night and yet alot happens then.

We met and got to know each other and thanks to Allah we are both alive. I’m always open to reconciliation because its a major key to peace.” Bebe Cool said.