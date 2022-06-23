On the 2nd of July 2022, the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation (4040) will host its supporters, sports enthusiasts, partners and other Ugandans in a football event dubbed #5AsideUg which is returning after a 4-year break. The event will take place at the Old Kampala Senior Secondary School football pitch (Opposite Gaddafi Mosque).
Its aim is to raise funds to facilitate the establishment of 4040’s first resource centre for children from underserved schools and communities.
5 Aside UG brings together 32 teams of 5 players, competing for the top prize. Each team can have as many players to substitute during the matches. The winning team is rewarded with a trophy and prizes while every team receives a certificate.
Individuals who are interested in participating in the football game can register their teams by calling 0776840407/0757140407 or signing up on the link: bit.ly/5AsideTeamSignup. Participation in the event for teams and the general public is 10,000 Ugandan shillings.
Other activities at the event
Apart from football, there will be other activities for non-football players and spectators, such as; strength training and other games such as sack race, kwepena, tug of war and board games. For children, there will be a bouncy castle and face painting
4040 will exhibit and sell its merchandise such as bags, T-shirts and hoodies at the event, which is also a fundraising avenue that supports the operations of the organisation. In addition, its partners and other vendors will have their products and services exhibited.
About 4040 and its efforts to support vulnerable children
40-40 is a volunteer-based, charity organization that was established in 2012. We support underprivileged children and communities to improve their learning outcomes while equipping them with life skills. Over the years, we have worked with over 3,000 children through various interventions.
4040 is currently raising funds to strengthen these efforts by opening our first resource centre that will bring educational materials such as books, computers, and other learning aids closer to the children and communities that we serve.
The centre will also serve as a training space for teachers to build their capacity in areas that foster leadership in teaching. Our hope is that the resource centre will: complement schools in the host communities by providing a linkage to accessing necessary learning aids; creating an inclusive and safe space where children in and out of school express themselves without ridicule; contribute to their academic motivation and excellence, and create a sense of belonging for children out of school and prepare them for today’s diverse world.
The establishment of a resource centre is premised on our work with our flagship programme – the Angaza Literacy, which focuses on supporting children in and out of school to be self-aware, agents of community change and resourceful. In schools, 4040 has implemented this programme in Makindye Division at Quentin Junior School, Merowa Junior School, Boston Junior School and Makindye Community Nursery and Primary School. In the community, the programme has worked with out-of-school children to build skills aimed at fostering their economic sustainability such as ICT, soap making and crafts such as the production of bags.
The Foundation’s hope is to launch the first resource centre of many this year, which will reach over 20,000 children in Uganda.
Donate to the cause
4040 is looking for $ 23000 to support the establishment of the Angaza Resource Centre and has so far raised $11,881. Our hope is that the event will raise more. People who are not attending the event are encouraged to contribute to this cause.
Contributions can be made via Mobile Money on 0776840407/0757140407 (Forty days over forty smiles foundation or through DFCU Bank on the account number 01083551658354 or online via Global Giving.
For more information, please reach out to us at [email protected]; Tel, 0776840407/0757140407 or visit www.40daysover40smiles.org
