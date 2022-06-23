On the 2nd of July 2022, the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation (4040) will host its supporters, sports enthusiasts, partners and other Ugandans in a football event dubbed #5AsideUg which is returning after a 4-year break. The event will take place at the Old Kampala Senior Secondary School football pitch (Opposite Gaddafi Mosque).

Its aim is to raise funds to facilitate the establishment of 4040’s first resource centre for children from underserved schools and communities.

5 Aside UG brings together 32 teams of 5 players, competing for the top prize. Each team can have as many players to substitute during the matches. The winning team is rewarded with a trophy and prizes while every team receives a certificate.

Individuals who are interested in participating in the football game can register their teams by calling 0776840407/0757140407 or signing up on the link: bit.ly/5AsideTeamSignup. Participation in the event for teams and the general public is 10,000 Ugandan shillings.

Other activities at the event

Apart from football, there will be other activities for non-football players and spectators, such as; strength training and other games such as sack race, kwepena, tug of war and board games. For children, there will be a bouncy castle and face painting

4040 will exhibit and sell its merchandise such as bags, T-shirts and hoodies at the event, which is also a fundraising avenue that supports the operations of the organisation. In addition, its partners and other vendors will have their products and services exhibited.

About 4040 and its efforts to support vulnerable children