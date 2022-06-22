The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda(NITA-U) in collaboration with Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) have launched a youth start up academy in Uganda.

Launched on Tuesday at Mestil Hotel, the project which is also supported by International Trade Centre(ITC) aims at supporting 1,000 local innovators across the country in different skills both technical and business skills.

Speaking to the media, NITA-U executive director, Dr. Hatwib Mugasa said the support that is coming is providing connectivity, infrastructure and guidance to support the young innovators in a more sustainable way.

“This partnership is also going to provide some financial support to youth startups. They don’t necessarily need to be IT centric, we know that every aspect of the economy has an IT component in it. This academic is going to provide support to them,” he said.

Mugasa explained that the initiative will help to support young innovators to break through to the international level which has been the major hurdle for local innovators.

“They will be guided on the exact technology that they will need to develop. We are not developing for the Uganda market, technology breaks boundaries, you don’t have any borders to cross,” he said.

Barbra Mutabazi, the executive director Hive Colab, said local innovators will no longer need to go to other countries to be able to build up something because their problems have nee sorted out

“We are dedicated to finding these innovators to make sure we give them necessary support. We are going to provide all the necessary tools to be able to manufacture something locally. We are looking at helping local innovators to build local solutions that are going to support the growth of our economy,” she said.

She explained that they are also going to provide a computer lab to the innovators given the fact that most of the young people are unable to acquire their computer set.

“We shall help these local innovators to go at international level .We want young innovators to know what it takes to be able to export ,what certification do they need right from the start,” she said.

The project will be implemented by Hive Colab and provides an opportunity for Ugandan young entrepreneurs to grow in the global market.