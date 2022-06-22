Government has released a bombshell on striking teachers, asking them to return to class or resign from their work.

Teachers under their umbrella, the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) earlier this month announced a sit down strike over what they described as discriminatory, the proposed salary enhancement for their science colleagues.

Efforts by government to woo the teachers back to class have proved futile.

However, in a letter to the UNATU General Secretary, the Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Birakwate has said that whereas government is committed to ensuring salary enhancement for all teachers, irrespective of the disciplines, this cant be met currently because of the scarce resources.

“The current enhancement for science teachers was informed by the available resources, the number of teachers involved and the impact that can be made by the scientists to the development of the country. We have no doubt that you agree that we need an educated workforce in all aspects of life but more in sciences. This in our view will attract and retain the crucial skill that is needed at this time,”Birakwate said.

She however insisted that government can at this time only meet the increased salary demands for only science teachers as their arts colleagues wait a little longer.

Strike

The Public Service Permanent Secretary said whereas it is within the rights of the teachers to strike, the current industrial action is not backed by any law.

“The current industrial action by UNATU members is illegal and in breach of the principles and spirit of the law and particularly sections 7(2) a, and b and 8(1) and (3) of the Public Service Negotiating , Consultative and Disputes Settlement Machinery Act 2008 and the recognition agreement signed under this act because UNATU has neither given a notice to strike nor had the dispute settlement machinery exhausted,”Birakwate noted.

The Permanent Secretary informed UNATU that there have been reports of schools closed by teachers as part of the ongoing strike, a situation she said cant be tolerated.

“We wish to advise you that no teacher whether on strike or not has the legal right or jurisdiction to close public school without the concurrence of the government of Uganda.”

To this she said teachers are now directed to return to work by June,24, without fail or else they will face action.

“Any government employed teacher who doesn’t comply to this call will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned from the Public Service in accordance with Section A –n(17)of the Public Service Standing Orders 2021. The teachers who are not willing to go back to work under the prevailing conditions are free to withdraw their labour as provided for under Section A-n (11) of the Public Service Standing Orders 2021.”

Museveni meeting

The directive comes a few hours after President Museveni reportedly met with the Ministers of Education, Finance, Public Service, Prime Minister and the Vice President over the matter.

It is said that in the meeting, the president directed that the teachers return to class as government works around getting money for their salary increment.

“The president said government cant deal with people who are not patriotic. Government will pay(salary increment) only when it is able,” a source told this website.

Government earlier this year approved Shs735 billion plan to enhance salaries for scientists, including science teachers.

The enhancement will see science teachers who are diploma holders in government institutions of learning earn shs3 million from between shs700,000 and shs900,000.

On the other side, science teachers who are degree holders would earn shs4 million from between shs1 million and shs1.4 million they are currently earning.

This planned salary enhancement for only science teachers has seen the teachers’ umbrella body protest the proposed salary discrepancies that they say are not fair to the arts teachers.