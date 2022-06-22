Police have arrested the Secretary General of the National Unity Platform (NUP), David Lewis Rubongoya.

Rubongoya was arrested on Wednesday alongside his personal driver Gordon Agaba.

NUP said their lawyer is being detained at Nateete Police Station.

The party has also confirmed on its social media platforms that their secretary general is currently being held at Nateete Police Station.

“Secretary General David Rubongoya and his driver Agaba Gordon have been arrested and detained at Nateete Police Station on allegations of threatening violence in the recently concluded Omoro by election,” NUP said in a tweet.

In his own words, Rubongoya, from a post he published on his social media platforms said that while driving earlier on Wednesday, a traffic officer stopped him and claimed that his car was wanted.

“Today morning while driving via wandegeya with my driver Agaba Gordon, a traffic officer stopped us and claimed that my car is wanted on allegations of having committed a crime during the recently concluded by-election in Omoro,” Rubongoya said.

“We were briefly arrested at Wandegeya Police station and later I was released and proceeded to attend Hon Ssegirinya and Sewanyana’s court. However Gordon was later driven to Nateete Police Station. After court I passed by Natete Police Station to follow up and I’ve also been re-arrested,” he added.

NUP lawyer, Benjamin Katana confirmed the party Secretary General had been arrested over Omoro by-election violence.

At the time of this report, police was yet to pronounce itself on the matter.