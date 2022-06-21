Uganda is going to have a marathon at the foot of one of its biggest tourist attractions. The first edition of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon has been announced at a press conference held at the Margherita Hotel in Kasese.

The marathon is slated for 3rd September, 2022 and will start and end at the aptly named Kasese Marathon Grounds.

To launch the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, organisers Amos Wekesa and Robert Kabushenga from Equator Heights of Rugyeyo Farm, along with 12 other travel enthusiasts summited Mt. Rwenzori’s Margherita Peak to place the marathon banner and draw world attention to the event.

The marathon has been organised with the purposes of fostering healthy lifestyles, highlighting climate preservation and celebrating sports tourism.

“Ugandans have shown immense interest in participating in the various marathons and runs that have been organised within Kampala. But there has been a burning desire among athletes and ordinary running enthusiasts to have a marathon in an entirely different environment. The iconic Rwenzori Mountains provide a new challenge, with a bonus of a scenic setting,” said Kabushenga.

The marathon will not be restricted to only Ugandans as the organisers expect runners from all corners of the world.

Tusker Lite is the marathon’s title sponsor. Elizabeth Mutamuliza the Tusker Lite Brand Manager said that the brand is about “liting the way” to new exciting experiences for consumers and nothing beats a marathon in the ‘Rwenzoris’.

“Tusker Lite has been involved in fun runs like the Kampala Night Run, but we are pushing the envelope with the Rwenzori Marathon. It is the perfect opportunity to explore the great outdoors away from the hustle and bustle of town,” she said.

Mutamuliza said that Tusker Lite’s sponsorship will go a long way in promoting tourism in the area, which will in turn transform the lives of the people of Kasese.

The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon will consist of a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and 5km fun run.

There are lots of activities organisers have lined up for people who would like to be part of the event, but won’t be running. There will be hikes, bird watching, boat rides on the Kazinga channel and a concert to crown the event.

“Our motherland is rich in so many ways and this event will cast a spotlight on the many wonders of the Kasese region. This is a great opportunity to explore Uganda,” shared Wekesa.

