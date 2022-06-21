The National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has warned a faction of NUP that is led by Moses Kibalama to tread carefully.

The stern warning comes hours after a group led by Kibalama announced that they had opened parallel NUP offices in Rubaga division.

According to Paul Ssimbwa who claimed to be the secretary general of Kibalama’s faction, NUP delegates sat and resolved that the party shifts from Kamwokya, among other resolutions.

In a statement, Ssenyonyi warned that the faction should stop its fraudulent acts or else be dealt with.

“We also send a stern warning to these masqueraders, the full wrath of the law will be unleashed on them over their fraudulent tendencies,” Ssenyonyi said in a statement.

The NUP official mouthpiece said that these reports will not derail them for their official party duties, and asked the public to treat them with the contempt they deserve.

“Previously, the same people told the court that the state had coached them to tell lies against the legitimate leadership of NUP. It is clear that the state continues to use them in the hope that they will undermine the leadership of NUP and throw the party into disarray,” Ssenyonyi added.