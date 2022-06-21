President Museveni has exercised his constitutional powers by naming a new team to head the Public Service Commission.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Museveni has by virtue of powers given to him as president under Article 165(2) of the Constitution appointed a team of nine members to head the Public Service Commission.

The team comprises Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke as the chairperson to replace Justice Raphael Ochan who served in the position since 2014 as well as Francis Oryang Lagony as the deputy chairperson to replace former Presidential Principle Private Secretary Dr. Hilda Musubira who died in April .

Museveni has also named Grace Tubwita, Hajjat Kamulegeya Jamillah, Mugisa Michael, Beingna Mukibi, Titus Kisambira Mutanda, Olaunah Emmanuel Ourum and Adah Kabarokole Muwanga as members to the commission.

“This is therefore to forward their names and curriculum vitae to you for parliamentary approval,” Museveni said in the letter to Speaker Among.

The same has also been copied to the Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister for Public Service.

Established under Article 165(1) of the 1995 Constitution, the Public Service Commission is charged with appointment, confirm in appointments, promote and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding office of the Public Service under Article 172 of the Constitution.