The principal of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Joseph Kabuleta has claimed that security operatives attempted to arrest him last week in order to parade him as a member of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group.

Security agencies are hunting for Kabuleta, on allegations of spreading misleading information against vaccination of children against coronavirus among other issues.

Armed security personnel dressed in civilian clothes last week raided the offices of Kabuleta in Bugolobi, Kampala, and briefly detained his colleagues in search for him, but didn’t find him.

Kabuleta has been critical about vaccination of children in schools against Covid-19 and other diseases. He often claims that the vaccines have adverse effects on human beings and also cause death to some people, an allegation both the government and international health organisations such as World Health Organisation refute.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kabuleta insisted that he will not be intimidated into silence.

“The plan was to arrest me and unveil me as a member of ADF .And the treason charges start. We knew that plan and there is nothing Museveni can do. His script is the same. He has used it over and over again. We know the power, they can plant a gun in my car, office,” he said

Kabuleta said he will continue to educate, inform and awaken Ugandans to fight for what belongs to them, adding if he is killed, that will not be the fight against the regime.

“As thugs raided my office premises, traumatised my workers, arrested one media person and attempted to break into my private office, I was somewhere in a serene environment enjoying my cappuccino and reading a book. Stop the loot,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said yesterday that Kabuleta is wanted over offensive communication.

“There are a number of measures that we use, we can summon someone to the police but we can also go and make an arrest with or without a warrant at his premises or offices. So we didn’t find him at his place. We want him to report at SID so that we can get his statement against allegations of communicating in an offensive manner,” he said.

Enanga said Kabuleta issues are not connected to ADF as the former journalist alleged.