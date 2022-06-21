The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged the government to set up a salary review commission to solve stand-offs with public servants over pay.

FDC Deputy Secretary General, Harold Kaija while addressing journalists on Monday said that this board should be tasked with harmonising salaries across the country.

“The salary review commission, if set up, would consider each profession and determine the salaries. We believe that this would reduce the pressure on Museveni who is the only one who decides for everyone…,” Kaija said.

Kaija said that if set up, the board will also help address the demand of salary increments through industrial action, as every player would know where to address their grievances.

“The board should be able to consider the profession, cost of living, standard of living among other things to come up with a uniform salary.. this will solve a lot of problems,” Kaija added.

Kaija’s comment came on the backdrop of the comments from the arts teacher’s who are currently on strike over salaries.

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) general secretary Filbert Baguma said on Monday that the striking teachers will not go back to work until the government addresses their issues.

These want to have their salaries enhanced from the current Shs 1.8 million for degree holders and shs 795,000 for diploma holders to at least Shs 4 million and Shs 950,000 respectively.

This website understands that officials from UNATU are scheduled to meet with the government in order to forge a way forward.