Dr Nelson Musoba has said that the only way Uganda can have affordable medicine on the shelves is if more manufacturing is done in the country.

Dr Musoba, the board chairman of Joint Medical Stores, said that Uganda needs to encourage more inventors to manufacture their medicinal creations here.

He said that locally manufactured medicines will naturally cost less in Uganda. The country can further benefit from the medicines when they are exported.

Dr Musoba made the comments at a meeting for manufacturers and suppliers of medicine in the country at Speke Resort Munyonyo hotel.

Joint Medical Stores Executive Director Dr Bildard Baguma agreed that cost is what still prevents many Ugandans from seeking proper treatment. He said that the high cost of some medicines leads many Ugandans to either not start or fail to complete their dosages. This in turn compromises their health in the long run.

He said a vibrant local medical manufacturing sector would in turn lead to quality and affordable health services for all.