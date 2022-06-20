New York Red Bulls have announced the signing of Ugandan midfielder, Steven Sserwadda on a short-term loan deal, the club announced on its official website.

“The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II midfielder Steven Sserwadda to short-term loan ahead of Saturday’s match against Toronto FC,” the club announced on Friday.

Sserwadda, 19, joins the Major League Soccer (MLS) side from New York Red Bulls II where he is in his second year spell.

The teenager has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club and made 10 appearances this season, totalling 862 minutes played.

The KCCA graduate will be in contention to make his debut for the senior team on Wednesday, when Red Bulls face New York City FC in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at Red Bull Arena.

Sserwadda who made his senior national team debut on March 25 against Tajikistan has represented Uganda at all national football levels.

Prior to joining NYRB II, the talented midfielder played for KCCA FC for two and half years during which he won the Ugandan Premier League, Uganda Cup, and CECAFA Clubs Cup.

Following impressive performances at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, NYRB II signed him at undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

He now becomes the second Ugandan to play for the Red Bulls senior team after Ibrahim Sekagya, who played as a central defender for the club between 2013 and 2014. Sekagya is now part of the coaching staff at the MLS club.