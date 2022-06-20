Police is investigating a fire outbreak in Iganga High Secondary School that destroyed the senior one, two and three dormitory yesterday.

The fire that broke out at around 7:30pm totally destroyed property belonging to senior three students.

The school did not report any fatalities or injuries as most students were in class revising their books at the time of the fire outbreak.

A student who spoke to this report on condition of anonymity revealed that police was alerted shortly after the fire was spotted.

The student said, “We waited for police that is situated a few metres away to arrive and save some of the properties but they only managed to come after almost 45 minutes.”

The student said they lost mattresses, blankets, clothes, books and many other personal belongings.

A senior three student said that they tried to put out the fire themselves but were blocked by the school askari.

Upon arrival, the Iganga police fire brigade was able to put out the blaze before it spread to other dormitories.

The school’s head teacher Godfrey Ben Waiswa said, “We thank God that no injuries and death have been reported. However, we call upon our leaders and wellwishers to come to our rescue because all the properties especially those belonging to the senior threes’ was reduced to ashes.”

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson Diana Nandawula says that they have started inquiries into the cause of the fire.

The affected dormitory houses over 261 students.