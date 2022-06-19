Talks between the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) and President Museveni on Friday ended in a stalemate after both sides stuck to their guns.

Learners in Primary and Secondary schools across the country were on June 15 left stranded after their Arts teachers embarked on a nationwide strike.

The strike followed the government’s decision to increase the salaries of science teachers to the tune of while the art teachers and those in primary schools were not considered.

An estimated 120,000 teachers laid down their tools in protest of what they called a discriminatory enhancement.

Following this move, the government immediately invited them to a meeting with the president to reconsider their decision to go on strike. However, we understand that nothing was agreed and the teachers resolved to continue with the strike.

According to the sources that attended the meeting, UNATU presented to the president the position of the teachers over discriminatory salary enhancements which they said breaches the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement that was signed with government in 2018.

It was noted that the government was not fully aware of the consequences of increasing salaries for one category of teachers to a tune of over 300% against nothing for all other categories of teachers.

Shortly after the meeting, Filbert Baguma, General Secretary UNATU without giving much details, told The Nile Post that the industrial action shall continue as they await the outcome of the review process.

“Our resumption of duty is dependent on how fast the ministries of Public Service and Finance conclude the review process. Whether the outcome of the said review process is satisfactory and addresses the issue of fair salary enhancement for all teachers across the board. Therefore, the industrial action continues and all teachers should stay at home,” he said.

Baguma reminded the teachers that any information particularly regarding calling off the strike should be disregarded unless given by the general secretary.

Government has increased salaries for science teachers in its bid to promote sciences. According to the government, Shs495 billion had been earmarked in next year’s budget to enhance salaries for scientists.