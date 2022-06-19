The director of mobilisation at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretariat, Rosemary Sseninde has said that as the government endeavours to provide Ugandans with assistance to improve on their welfare, they should desist from lamentations and blaming President Museveni for their poverty.

“Don’t blame President Museveni for poverty because his government has had a track record of fighting poverty through various initiatives like Emyooga, Entandikwa, and Prosperity for All,”she said.

Sseninde who was speaking to a section of residents of Buwama town council in Mpigi district said that after restoring peace and security, the government’s focus is now on improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

She assured Ugandans of Museveni’s commitment to fighting poverty and uplifting them out of subsistence production into the money economy.

Sseninde said the war on poverty is not only a government responsibility but should be a shared responsibility to the citizens.

On women council elections that are due for July, Sseninde called upon all eligible NRM supporters to not only mobilise fellow women but also massively turn up to cast their votes on the polling day.

“To my fellow women, I request that we don’t take chances. Let us come out and vote for the leaders that will coordinate with the government to ensure there is service delivery,” NRM’s ideologue said.