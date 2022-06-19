The ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and SNV Netherlands Development Organisations (SNV) Uganda last week launched the Africa Biodigester Component (ABC) project, which aims to boost access to biodigesters for circular agriculture and renewable energy.

The four-year project running until 2025 is funded by the Netherlands ministry of Foreign Affairs and managed by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

The 3.7million Euros project targets the installation of at least 8,000 small scale biodigesters across Uganda,

providing energy access for at least 40,000 people.

Speaking during the launch, SNV Uganda Country Director Phomolo Maphosa said the energy sector is still dominated by solid biomass, mainly in form of firewood and charcoal, which contributes 88.6% of the country’s consumable energy.

“Biodigesters offer increased benefits in the form of clean energy for cooking, and organic fertilisers for agricultural production, which will mitigate against the effects of deforestation and soil degradation,” she said.

Joost van Ettro, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kampala highlighted that at the current rate of deforestation, in 25 years Uganda would have very few trees left.

“Interventions such as the ABC project are therefore critical if we are to retain our biodiversity,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Netherlands to work with Uganda towards this important objective.

ABC Uganda aims to promote the scaling of bio-digester technology towards agricultural value chains, both tangible in terms of increased agricultural production, and more intangible benefits such as reducing exposure to indoor air pollution, long term soil improvement, water retention capacity and carbon capture.

The project will explore commercialisation of bio-slurry as organic fertiliser, to increase farm output as

well as creating new revenue streams for bio-digester owners.

Peter Lokeris, the state minister for Mineral Development appreciated SNV and the ABC consortium for supporting the government’s Biomass strategy to promote modern technologies for cooking.

“The project will also reinforce the government’s initiatives in achieving its National Development Plan (NDP) III targets to increasing access to clean cooking and reducing the demand for firewood and charcoal,

while creating employment for Ugandans,” he said.

Dr Brian Isabirye from the ministry of Energy and Mineral Development emphasized the importance of the innovation-led approach in addition to technology-transfer in bolstering the biodigester market.

“Political leadership are counting on ABC leadership to provide guidance, support and evidence to support the government in delivering the much-needed social outcomes,” he said.