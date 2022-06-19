The Court of Appeal is set to handle 50 civil appeal in 10 days in a bid to help deal with the problem of case backlog in Ugandan courts.

According to the causelist issued by the court’s registrar Susan Kanyange, the appeals will be heard between June 20 and 30, 2022 by justices Elizabeth Musoke, Muzamiru Kibeedi, Christopher Gashirabake, Irene Mulyagonja and Eva Luswata.

According to the causelist the cases which are going to be heard were filed between 2013 and 2022.

Some of the appeals to be handled include that of the administrator of the estate of Sir Edward Muteesa, the first President of Uganda against Dr. Muhammad Kasasa, who are battling over ownership of a prime land in Mutungo, Nakawa Division.

The land under dispute is in Kyadondo Block 237 Plots 178 and 388 at Luzira/Mutungo.

Other appeals include that of Nakivubo Road Old Kampala (Kisekka) Market Vendors Limited against Geoffrey Kayita and three others in regard to Kisekka market land.

Also the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo is battling city lawyer Alex Bashasha in another appeal.

This is the third session to be held by the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court in the last two months as the judiciary seeks to help deal with the problem of case backlog in all courts.