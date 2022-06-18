Uganda is very keen on co-hosting CAF’s African Cup of Nations in 2027 with Tanzania, Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS) has revealed.

While appearing on the morning show on NBS Sport, Ogwel disclosed that the NCS has already received an informal request from President Museveni to look into this possibility.

“President Museveni has informally requested us to look into the issue of Uganda hosting the African Cup of nations for 2027, this shows the strides we are taking in sports,” Ogwal said.

Ogwel’s remarks have now been reechoed by the Federation of Uganda Football Association president Moses Magogo, which shows that Uganda is keen on hosting the continent’s most convented football competition.

Magogo, while appearing on his weekly “Tutegeere Omupiira” show on FUFA FM confirmed Ogwel’s statement, and said that the president accepted Uganda to bid for the 2027 AFCON hosting rights.

“The speaker informed us that the president accepted Uganda to make a bid to co-host the 2027 African Cup of Nation with Tanzania, this is a huge development,” Magogo said.

Asked on whether Uganda has the required infrastructure to host the continental contest, Magogo said that a country needs at least six stadiums to host AFCON alone, but co-hosting requires at least three stadiums in both of the co-hosting nations.

“In brief, we already have the budget to redevelop Namboole, Kitende is already available, you can also see that Buhinga and Aki Bua stadiums will also be redeveloped and then of course, we expect another infrastructure to be put up,” Magogo said.

Magogo said that in two years, the federation expects the issue of football infrastructure in Uganda to be something of the past.

The FUFA president said that Ugandans will be briefed further as developments in regards to hosting the AFCON continue take shape.

President Museveni showing interest of hosting the AFCON is already a huge positive, according to Magogo as this is a CAF condition for any country that wants to host.

“The president of the country that wants to host has to first show interest, we are now going to talk with Tanzania, at football level, we have already talked but governments have to agree as well,” Magogo said.