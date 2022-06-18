By Arafat Nzito

Police in Karamoja have destroyed at least 6940 litres of illicit crude waragi impounded in a recent operation.

The crude waragi was destroyed by the Mt. Moroto regional police in Karamoja sub-region, northern Uganda.

This waragi was impounded last week from transporters in Angorom trading centre along Abim- Kotido Road by the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Police personnel who were manning a security checkpoint in that area.

“Our Police Force in Kotido district have today destroyed by pouring 6,940 Litres of crude waragi after securing a court order for it’s destruction,” the Regional police spokesperson AIP Mike Longole told the Nile Post.

AIP Longole said that the ongoing intensified operations targeting cattle rustlers in the sub region have so far enabled the joint security forces to impound about 32,320 litres of crude waragi along the main supply routes of Karamoja.

This waragi allegedly originates from Jinja in Eastern Uganda and is transported through different districts upto the Karamoja sub region where it is abused by locals especially cattle rustlers.

“As we conduct the cordon and search operations for guns, we have also engaged in a crackdown on crude alcohol as well because it has become poison in the community,” he said.

Police also pointed out that the illicit brew has also become a driving factor for insecurity in the sub region saying that most suspected rustlers arrested in “Usalama Kwa Wote” operation against illegal guns and ammunition’s are always drunk or caught with bottles of waragi.

In terms of health-related issues, figures show that the number of patients reporting to regional health institutions has increased from 4,109 in 2017 to 6,103 in 2018, with many of them having liver disorders.