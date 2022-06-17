Police has announced that it is in the final stages of changing the Anti-Stock Theft Unit’s operation uniform.

Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) is directly charged with the responsibility of mitigating cattle thefts and is mostly operating in Karamoja and the neighbouring Districts.

According to the police spokesperson for Mt Moroto region, Mike Longole, the change in uniform will take effect from next week.

“We wish to inform the general public that the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) is in the final process of changing its Operation Uniform.” Longole said.

He explained that the uniform was changed to enable easy identification and to suit the environment the unit’s forces are operating in.

The mouthpiece added that the uniform formerly used by the ASTU will now only be used by Police personnel attached to the Field Force unit (FFU).

“This is to encourage members of the public not to be alarmed when they notice the change.” Longole said.