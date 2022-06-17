Members of the NRM in Soroti East have unanimously endorsed Edmond Herbert Ariko to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming Soroti City East by-election.

Ariko represented Soroti Municipality in the 10th Parliament on the FDC ticket. He crossed to the NRM in 2021 after he lost

The seat fell vacant after court nullified the election of FDC’s Moses Attan over some irregularities.

According to EC, the nomination of candidates will be held from July 18 to 19 and the election will take place on July 28.

NRM Secretary-General, Richard Todwong praised the people of Soroti for elaborately stating their choice ahead of the already exciting election, adding that the party is willing to respect their decision pending completion of all due processes in the party.

“God has offered you a second chance to go back to the drawing board, reorganise and choose the right leader to deliver on your expectations. The voice of the people is the voice of God, you have chosen to stand with Mr. Ariko to deliver the victory of our NRM family. The secretariat will never impose a candidate on any voters because it is their fundamental right. We, therefore, congratulate you upon your constitutional right,” Todwong said.

He appealed to the aspirants who withdrew their troops to join the Ariko and form a much bigger campaign force.

The NRM vice chairman for the Eastern region Capt. Mike Mukula said the party is formidable but has only been lacking proper organisation which comes in with the new leadership.

“NRM has tremendously transformed Soroti city in infrastructure, roads, and modern market among others which is reason enough and prudent to reward it with loyalty and support. We are launching a full-scale campaign aimed at reclaiming the city from the opposition. The party is going to deliver through the Parish Development Model that has been capitalised by the government with over Shs 1 trillion,” he said.

The NRM party shall officially unveil Ariko as their flag bearer at a later time after completion of all necessary consultations.

Ariko said the views, opinions, interests and decisions of the people have been heard and shall be respected by the NRM leaders, adding his willingness and love to diligently serve them.