By Isaac Olupot

Vice President Jessica Alupo has challenged institutions of higher learning to prioritise teaching of sciences to meet the country’s needs.

VP Alupo made the remarks on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni while officially opening the STEAM festival, a Science and Technology innovation expo at Kyambogo University.

Reading from the president’s speech, Alupo said that sciences are key to the country accelerating its pace of development from a middle income status nation into the first world.

She said, ‘’It does not mean that we as an NRM government don’t understand that arts augment sciences but we made the choice to enhance salaries for scientists because we all know that they are the core and we need to prevent our country from losing them to other countries.’’

Alupo said that the president was disappointed in 2019 to witness only 170 science teachers graduate from thousands of students in Kyambogo university. He said it was partly this that forced him to call upon universities to scrutinise courses on offer and champion science courses above all.

The President noted that the University was failing in its core mission of increasing the number of scientists in the country.

He reiterated that only Sciences can revitalise the pace of development in Uganda.

The university chairperson Dr. Goretti Nakabugo implored government to invest strategically in infrastructure that harnesses technology. The investments should keep sustainable development in mind to ensure Uganda becomes a food basket for the region.

Kyambogo Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya reaffirmed the institutions commitment to shape the country’s innovation narrative.

Professor Katunguka thanked government for the 1.2 billion shillings support that will ensure the university carries out more research and helps in the professional growth of the institutions teaching staff.