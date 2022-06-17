The Electoral Commission(EC) has said today, June 17, marks the final day for registration of women in preparation for the conduct of women councils and committees’ elections, 2022.

The registration exercise commenced on Friday June 10 2022 and was scheduled to close on Monday June 13 2022, but was extended for four more days.

In a statement, Paul Bukenya, EC spokesperson said the registration of female residents in each village throughout Uganda will not be conducted after June 17.

“The commission shall display the village women residents register from Thursday 23rd to Friday 24th June 2022 in all the villages across the country,” he said.

He explained that the purpose of this display exercise is to enable voters to check for the correctness of their particulars on the Village Women Residents Register.

He said the display shall begin at 8:00am and end at 6:00pm at the designated public/open place in the respective village.