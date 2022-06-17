A mass funeral service is to take place in south-western Nigeria later for victims of the shooting earlier this month at a Catholic church in the district of Owo.

At least 40 worshippers were killed and dozens of others wounded when gunmen opened fire at the church.

Most of the dead were the bread winners for their families. Four were children.

The Nigerian government said the extremist group known as Islamic State West Africa Province carried out the attack.

A grieving community is struggling to understand what happened, and with no arrests, questions remain about whether the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The funeral service will take place in a nearby hotel, with increased security, as the church is still not operational.

After the service, the families will collect the bodies and finally lay them to rest.

Nigerian security forces are struggling to contain deadly attacks across the country by jihadists, kidnappers and suspected secessionists.

Source: BBC