The Buganda Road Court in Kampala has denied bail to political activist and People’s Front for Transition (PFT) leader Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Besigye was arrested on Tuesday as he stormed the city centre to protest against the increasing commodity prices.

He was shortly detained at the Kampala Central Police Station before he was transferred to Naggalama Police Station in Mukono district.

On Friday, the four time presidential candidate arrived at the Buganda Road Court with his co-accused Lubega Mukaku amid tight police security.

Court presided over by magistrate Asuman Muhumuza rejected Besigye’s bail application, citing the fact that the two accused were granted bail just a week ago.

The magistrate said that he will not accept court to be turned into a theatre of Besigye’s politics and remanded him further until July 1, 2022.

Earlier, the State Attorney had asked court that if Besigye’s bail was to be granted, he should be asked to pay shs 30 million in cash bail as a measure to restrain him from his “wake up” demonstrations.

Outside court, Besigye’s lawyer Erias Lukwago told journalists that the magistrate’s decision is purely political.

“The magistrate has not addressed himself to matters of law, he is considering a political issue otherwise he knows the foundation of our justice system that one is innocent until proved guilty,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago said that the magistrate agreed with his team that much as Besigye and Mukaku have charges against them, they have not serving any sentence and therefore are not guilty.

“It’s a political decision, the law is very clear, they are innocent until proved otherwise and the fact of the matter is clear, the two have never been convicted of any offence, he stressed.

Lukwago said that they are going to challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal.

Besigye and Mukaku are charged with inciting violence following their recent protests against the skyrocketing commodity prices in the country.