The new Ugandan driving licence has scooped the Best New ID/Travel Document award at the High Security Printing (HSP) EMEA awards.

The awards were held between 13 and June 15, 2022 in Tallin, Estonia.

“We are pleased to announce that the new Ugandan driving licence by Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) has won the Best New ID/Travel Document at the High Security Printing EMEA held on 13 to 15 June 2022 in Tallin, Estonia,” UDLS announced.

HSP EMEA focuses on government-specified and issued documents, including currency, fiduciary documents, excise stamps, ID cards, e-passports, visas, vehicle documents and licences, with a particular emphasis on banknotes and the emerging technologies for ID and travel documents.

The winning entry in this category, the Ugandan driving licence is the product of close cooperation between the suppliers (Veridos) and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The licence has resulted in a solution that is user-friendly for both licence holders and law enforcers.

It eliminates uncertainties about the document being original, still valid and without endorsements and in turn helps to reduce the number of unqualified drivers causing deaths on the road.

The system whose authentication is done using biometrics and scanning of licence numbers, has drastically cut the waiting time for waiting for a new licence. Renewal alerts are sent to drivers ahead of their licence expiry date.