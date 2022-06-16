Medics at Mengo hospital have observed a rise in the number of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and eye problems admitted at the facility.

The medics have said the upward rise of infections tallies with what medics are observing across the world as NCDs become a global concern.

They say more and more Ugandans have adopted lifestyles that are ruinous to their health. This includes unhealthy diet, prolonged physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption and tobacco, among other dangerous habits. These contribute at least 60% of the NCDs being observed at Mengo hospital.

Alarmingly, NCDs are leading to 33% fatalities of those who contract them.

The Wellness Clinic head at Mengo hospital Dr Suzan Nakileka notes that NCDs will soon constitute a serious health challenge to the Ugandan medical system as it is a low income country.

Dr Nakileka predicts that NCDs will be the leading cause of death in Uganda by 2030, if the trend is not checked or slowed down.

She made the comments while speaking at a medical camp organised by Mengo and Joint Medical Store (JMS), at JMS offices in Nsambya Kampala.

JMS Executive Director Dr Bildard Baguma thanked the public for embracing the medical camp which shows the need for health services.