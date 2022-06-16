The Minister of State in Charge of Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello has made a visit to Lubiri High School to get first hand information about the recent viral video involving some of their students.

A viral video captured by a passersby showed a school bus belonging to Midland High School in traffic. Through its transparent windows, a couple of female students could be seen dancing atop their male counterparts, with all parties enjoying the act.

It was later established the students inside the bus belonged to Lubiri High School, and the matter has since been taken up by the Criminal Investigation’s Department of Police.

This Thursday, Ethics State Minister Akello made a visit to Lubiri before hosting a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Akello said that government strongly condemns any act that undermines the good image of Ugandan society at large.

“Exposure to false or inaccurate information on sexuality, general moral degeneration and lack of proper guidance among others has worsened the plight of the youth,” Akello said.

“The Lubiri incident represents a bigger problem that might not be solved using legal means,” she added.

Akello said that such immoral practices have become the order of the day among many Ugandan young people starting in their early teenage years and that it is sad that this has been normalised in the country.

She said that the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity whose mission is to empower Ugandan society to uphold moral values and principles is very concerned about this situation, and will now work on a program to install ethics in the country’s youth.

“The Directorate together with the Ministry of Education and Sports, Family Life Network, Rising Star Foundation, Centre for lifelong Learning Makerere.. have embarked on implementing a value based program to rebuild ethics and integrity in society,” she said.

“We are in advanced stages of providing long-lasting solutions to the increasing immoral practices in our schools,” Akello stressed.

The video caused quite a stir online, with different social media users calling for some form of an internal review in the school, as regards discipline and rules enforcement.