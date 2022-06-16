The death toll from a weekend jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 86, authorities have said.

The previous toll in the attack in Seytenga village stood at 79.

The country’s military leader Paul-Henri Damiba on Wednesday promised action against the attackers when he visited the scene of the tragedy.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency since 2015 which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced nearly two million people.

The latest raid is a major setback for the military government, which forced its way to power accusing the elected government of failing to address the insecurity.

The conflict which also affects swathes of Mali and Niger is displacing rural communities and contributing to a severe shortage of food.

Source: BBC